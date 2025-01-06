Bengaluru metro fares set to rise by 40-45% after 8 years, maximum fare to touch 85: Report

Bengaluru's Namma Metro commuters are set to face a significant fare hike for the first time in nearly eight years, with ticket prices expected to rise by 40-45 per cent. The last fare revision in 2017 saw a modest 10-15 per cent increase when the metro network spanned just 43.2 km.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

This decision follows recommendations from a government-appointed fare fixation committee, which recently submitted its findings to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) board, as reported Deccan Herald.

According to the report, the committee, analyzed various factors before recommending the hike. Public feedback was sought during October 2024, and the final report was delivered last week. The BMRCL board is likely to approve the proposal on January 17.

Revised fare structure

Under the revised structure, the base fare will increase to ₹15, while the maximum fare will climb to ₹85, up from the current ₹60. To soften the blow for passengers, additional discounts will be available during off-peak hours and Sundays. Regular discounts of 5 per cent for smartcard and QR code ticket users will continue. The new fares are expected to take effect by the end of January, as mandated by the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, the report further added.

The last fare revision in 2017 saw a modest 10-15 per cent increase when the metro network spanned just 43.2 km. Since then, the operational network has nearly doubled to 76.95 km and is projected to expand to 175.55 km by December 2026 with the completion of Phases 2, 2A, and 2B.

Reason for hike

Rising operational and maintenance costs, including electricity expenses and the aging infrastructure, were key factors influencing the decision, the DH report added. Maintenance costs alone have surged by 300 per cent due to the need for more frequent repairs and expensive spare parts.

Bus fare hike

On Thursday, the Karnataka cabinet decided to increase the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent. The decision was taken in view of the substantial hike in operational costs such as increase in spending on fuel prices and staff, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

