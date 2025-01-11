Bengaluru's Namma Metro to start operations by 4:15 AM on every Monday. Here is why

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced an adjustment to its metro service schedule, with trains set to operate from 4:15 AM on Mondays starting January 13. Bengaluru Metro to start at 4;15 am instead of 5 am on every Monday. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

According to BMRCL, this decision was made to improve travel convenience for passengers returning to Bengaluru after weekend trips. In a statement, Namma Metro said, "The revised timings will ensure passengers have access to metro services as soon as they arrive, easing their commute and saving time."

This change is specifically designed to support passengers arriving at major transit hubs like the City Railway Station and the Kempegowda Bus Stand, enhancing last-mile connectivity for early-morning commuters.

BMRCL confirmed that this adjustment is limited to Mondays, with no changes to metro timings on other days. From Tuesday to Sunday, metro services will continue to start at 5:00 AM as per the existing timetable.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's Namma Metro commuters may soon experience a steep fare increase, with ticket prices projected to go up by 40-45%—the first hike in nearly eight years. This potential revision comes after the fare fixation committee, appointed by the government, submitted its recommendations to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) board.

The committee carefully evaluated multiple factors before proposing the fare adjustment. Public opinions were gathered in October 2024 to ensure commuter feedback was considered in the decision-making process. The final report was submitted to the BMRCL board last week.

The board is expected to review and likely approve the fare hike proposal during its meeting scheduled for January 17. However, there is a backlash to this proposal of fare hike, as metro has been life line of tech capital with lakhs of people commuting everyday.