'Mom from Mysuru, Dad from Mangaluru’: Nikhil Kamath explains to PM Modi why he’s not fluent in Hindi

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently released a podcast episode featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has quickly gained widespread attention across digital platforms. The episode, largely conducted in Hindi, has sparked online discussions about the language used during the conversation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath.(Youtube)

Also Read - Bengaluru Aero India 2025: Police issue traffic advisory for people attending biennial event

What Nikhil Kamath said?

At the start of the podcast, Kamath, a Bengaluru native with roots in Karnataka, candidly explained to the Prime Minister why his Hindi wasn’t fluent. He shared, "Sir, please excuse me. My Hindi isn’t very fluent. I’m a South Indian, born and raised in Bengaluru. My mother is from Mysuru, where Kannada is spoken, and my father is from near Mangaluru. Although I studied Hindi in school, I can't speak it fluently."

Kamath lightened the mood by suggesting that meaningful communication isn’t always verbal. "Often, people communicate through body language without speaking. So, I believe this should be fine," he remarked.

Also Read - Bengaluru: BMTC increases bus pass rates across categories from Thursday

Responding supportively, Prime Minister Modi noted that he, too, isn’t a native Hindi speaker. "I’m not a native Hindi speaker either, so I believe this conversation will flow smoothly," he said. Modi also reflected on his early experiences learning Hindi as a child. He recalled, "Back when I sold tea at the railway station, there were always around 30-40 people on the platform. Interacting with them gradually helped me learn Hindi."

Despite the engaging dialogue, some social media users criticized the decision to conduct the podcast in Hindi, pointing out that Kamath typically hosts his podcasts in English to cater to a global audience. However, the episode was made accessible with subtitles in both English and Hindi to bridge the language gap.

In the podcast, PM Modi also shared insights into his childhood growing up in Gujarat, his journey in politics, and the significance of ideology and idealism in shaping his decisions.