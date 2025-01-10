‘Am a human, not some god’: PM Modi on podcast debut with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making his podcast debut on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's People by WTF series, said that mistakes happen and he too is susceptible to making them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath during the latter's podcast series called 'People By WTF'. (X/@NarendraModi)

The Zerodha co-founder also shared his apprehension about his language skills in the beginning of the podcast, jokingly referring to his "bad Hindi."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that while he is human and does make mistakes, none of his actions have a 'wrong intention'. Making his podcast debut on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's WTF series, PM Modi said that human beings are prone to make mistakes, but it shouldn't be at the cost of doing things with bad intentions.

"When I became the Chief Minister, I gave a speech in which I said I will not shy away from hard work and I will not do anything for myself and I am human who can make mistakes, but I will never do anything wrong with bad intentions. This is my life's mantra," the Prime Minister said during the podcast.

PM Modi's podcast debut

In a candid two-hour podcast conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the Prime Minister reflected on various aspects of his life and career. He shared insights into his childhood growing up in Gujarat, his journey in politics, and the significance of ideology and idealism in shaping his decisions. PM Modi also delved into the intricacies of policymaking and governance, discussed global conflicts, and emphasised the importance of youth participation in politics.

He emphasised the importance of idealism over ideology, saying that even though politics can't happen without ideology, idealism was very much required. The Prime Minister said that Gandhi and Savarkar had different paths, but their ideology was "freedom".

"Idealism is far more important than ideology. Without ideology, politics can't happen. However, idealism is very much required," he said.