PM Modi opens up to Nikhil Kamath on childhood friends: ‘No one left to call me tu anymore’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ventured into the world of podcasting with his debut episode, released on Friday afternoon. Hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the podcast offered a rare glimpse into the Prime Minister’s personal experiences and thoughts on various pressing issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath.(Youtube)

Childhood memories and life lessons

PM Modi reminisced about his early days, sharing heartfelt memories of his childhood friends. Reflecting on his journey, he said in Hindi, "Mere jeewan mein tu kehne wala koi bacha hi nahi" (There’s no one left to call me ‘you’ anymore).

He fondly recounted how, after becoming Gujarat’s chief minister, he invited his school friends to reconnect with them. “When I became CM, I called my school friends. It was a special moment,” he shared. Modi also reflected on his approach to leadership, recalling a speech where he admitted that mistakes are inevitable, even for someone in his position.

A mission for good politics

In a candid discussion, PM Modi stressed the need for good people to join politics, urging them to come with a mission rather than ambition. “Politics requires a sense of service, not self-interest,” he said. Their conversation touched on global conflicts, youth involvement in politics, and Modi’s back-to-back terms as India’s Prime Minister.

Kamath’s nerves and a humble reassurance

Kamath, visibly nervous, admitted, “I am sitting here in front of you and talking, I feel nervous. It's a tough conversation for me.” PM Modi, with a smile, reassured him, saying, “This is my first podcast, I don’t know how it’ll go with your audience.”

The two shared light-hearted moments as Kamath apologised for his “bad Hindi.” PM Modi responded warmly, “Hum dono ki aise hi chalegi” (We’ll manage just fine).

Politics and entrepreneurship: drawing parallels

Kamath expressed his desire to bridge the worlds of politics and entrepreneurship through this conversation. Reflecting on the societal perception of politics, he asked, “What’s your advice for people who think politics is a dirty game?” PM Modi quipped, “If you believed that, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Watch the full episode here:

A collaborative effort

PM Modi reposted Kamath’s podcast announcement with the caption, “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!” The episode not only offered personal insights but also aimed to inspire a broader understanding of politics and its transformative potential.