Bengaluru ranked as India's 2nd slowest city in terms of traffic in 2024, Kolkata takes lead

Bengaluru's notorious traffic congestion has once again made global headlines. According to the 2024 TomTom Traffic Index, the city has been ranked as the world's third slowest city, trailing only behind Barranquilla and Kolkata. The Dutch location technology firm, TomTom, annually evaluates traffic conditions in major cities worldwide, and this year’s report has placed Bengaluru among the worst for traffic flow. Bengaluru: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on a road, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (file)(PTI)

What the Tom Tom traffic index said?

The report revealed that the average time taken to travel 10 kilometers in Bengaluru is now 30 minutes and 10 seconds, marking an increase of 50 seconds from 2023. In comparison, commuters in Barranquilla face an average travel time of 36 minutes and six seconds, while Kolkata's figure stands at 34 minutes and 33 seconds. Notably, Pune has emerged as a new entrant in this ranking, securing the fourth position among the world's slowest cities for vehicular traffic.

Domestically, TomTom's data highlights Kolkata as India’s most congested city, with Bengaluru following closely in second place. In 2023, Bengaluru's average time to cover 10 kilometers was approximately 28 minutes and 10 seconds. In 2022, this figure was slightly lower at 29 minutes and 9 seconds, positioning Bengaluru as the second slowest city globally at that time. The city's average speed in 2022 was 18 km/h, the slowest among Indian cities.

Globally, London retained its spot as the most congested city, with an average speed of 14 km/h. Other major cities like Dublin (16 km/h), Milan (17 km/h), Lima (17 km/h), and Toronto (18 km/h) were also reported to have slower average speeds than Bengaluru, underscoring the widespread issue of urban traffic congestion.

Bengaluru's traffic woes are further exacerbated by its growing number of private vehicles. The city surpassed New Delhi in the number of private vehicles a few years ago, solidifying its reputation for severe traffic jams. Currently, Bengaluru is home to approximately 2.5 million private cars. Moreover, the addition of nearly 2,000 new vehicle registrations daily continues to strain the city's already burdened infrastructure.