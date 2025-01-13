Bengaluru: Miscreants severe udders of 3 cows; ex-CM Bommai blames Congress govt

Police in Bengaluru have registered a case against unidenitified persons who allegedly severed the udders of three cows located in the Vinayaka Nagar area, officials told ANI on Sunday. Representative image: The udders of 3 cows were severed by miscreants in Bengaluru, Karnataka(Getty Images via AFP)

An FIR was filed at the Cottonpet police station under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) which deals with punishments for mischief by killing or maiming an animal.

The injured cows were taken to Chamarajpet veterinary hospital so they could be treated for their wounds.

Cow owner Karna, who first lodged a complaint after the incident, said, "I am deeply upset. The cows were tied near our house at night, and we found out about this cruel act in the morning. We don't know who did this…I want justice."

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah directed police commissioner B Dayananda to launch an investigation and take strict action against the culprits.

Opposition reacts

The attack on the animals elicited strong reactions of condemnation from the opposition.

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai took to X to criticise the Congress-led state government and blamed them for negligence in providing proper cow shelters which encouraged such crimes.

He added, “For us, who revere the cow as a mother, this act has caused immense anguish. Such an inhuman act committed in the state's capital during the harvest festival of Makara Sankranti clearly shows that there is no fear of the government among these miscreants.”

Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly, R Ashoka told PTI, that the BJP would observe a 'Black Sankranti' if the government failed to take action against the crime committed under a “Jihadi mindset”.

BJP leader Ravi Kumar also urged the government to act swiftly and punish the culprits. He also called for the government to provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the owner for the losses he incurred.

He noted that the cows had lost a lot of blood and all efforts should be taken to ensure their wellbeing.

CM Siddaramiah also responded to the opposition's reactions, claiming that they were attempting to “politicise” the issue.