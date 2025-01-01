Lynching over cow slaughter suspicion: Moradabad man’s liver burst, lungs punctured in attack: PM report

letters@hindustantimes.com For representation only (File Photo)

The post-mortem report of the man, who was lynched by a mob over suspicion of cow slaughter in west UP’s Moradabad district in the early hours of Monday, revealed that he was brutally beaten and his lungs and liver were badly damaged in the incident, said senior police officials privy to the investigation on Wednesday.

He succumbed to the injuries during treatment nearly 21 hours after remaining admitted in a private hospital, the officials said. The incident took place on the Mandi Samiti premises under Majhola police station limits of Moradabad at around 3.30am on Monday in which Shahe Din, 35, was caught and beaten by the mob before police rescued and rushed him to hospital where he died at around 12.30am on Tuesday.

Sharing details of the post-mortem examination, a Moradabad police official confirmed that the man suffered at least 14 injuries, his liver burst and lungs got punctured, causing his death.

Former Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad ST Hasan on Wednesday demanded stern police action against those involved in attacking Shahe Din.

Speaking to reporters, Hasan said it was to be first investigated whether he was involved in cow slaughter, and he would have been arrested (if involved), and a court would have decided his punishment.

Moradabad additional superintendent of police (ASP), City, Kumar Ran Vijay Singh said a first information report (FIR) under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified persons at Majhola police station on the written complaint of the deceased’s elder brother, Guddu, on Tuesday and further investigation is underway.

An inspector of Moradabad police said the police are trying to retrieve footage of CCTV cameras installed on the Mandi Samiti premises to identify the attackers. He said the police would also question Ram Kumar, a resident of Mandi Samiti premises, who lodged an FIR at Majohla police station.against Shahe Din and three others for cow slaughter. He said Ram Kumar would be questioned aso how he came to know about the cow slaughter and who else was involved in catching Shahe Din and beating him.

A family friend said Shahe Din was the youngest of four brothers and was once among Moradabad’s top body builders. He also said Shahe Din had won several body building competitions and started working as gym trainer, but sudden illness cut short his career. He said he was admitted in a Delhi hospital and recovered around six months ago. The family friend also said Shahe Din was unemployed for the last three-four months.

The also friend also said Shahe Din never got involved in any criminal activities and questioned how he was accused of involvement in cow slaughter.

“Whatever the reason and circumstances, the incident claimed his life and people involved in it should not be spared,” he said.

Earlier, the police had said that some eyewitnesses at the spot informed that Shahe Din, along with three accomplices, slaughtered a cow. When the locals reached the spot, a cow carcass was found.