BJP MLA claims ‘50,000 cows slaughtered daily in Uttar Pradesh’, accuses govt of silence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gujar, alleged on Saturday that “50,000 cows were being slaughtered daily in Uttar Pradesh” under the Yogi Adityanath government. Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA from Loni, Nand Kishore Gujar, alleged that 50,000 cows are being slaughtered every day. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“Under our government, 50,000 cows are being slaughtered every day. These officers are eating into the money meant for the welfare of cows. This means there is loot everywhere,” Gujar told reporters in Ghaziabad, according to PTI.

He further added, “The matter must reach the chief minister, and the head of all these people is the chief secretary.”

Gujar said that MLAs' concerns were being overlooked and questioned whether this was happening with the knowledge of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He also referred to a recently surfaced video showing two head constables in Loni being caught extorting money.

"If action is taken against these corrupt officials, the BJP could win as many as 375 seats (of the total 403) in the next assembly elections," he stated.

However, he warned that if corruption continued unchecked, many BJP candidates might lose their deposits in the elections.

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for ‘infighting’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav posted a segment of the MLA's video on X, claiming that public interests were being compromised due to the “infighting” within the BJP.

“The officers are baking their bread in the fire of this friction. The reason for this fight is the earnings from corruption, which everyone wants to monopolise,” said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The accusations come a day after Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel alleged that the UP Police's Special Task Force (STF) threatened him.

Pallavi Patel, an MLA from Sirathu representing the Samajwadi Party and a leader of the Apna Dal (Kameravadi), has accused Patel of corruption. She alleged irregularities in appointing department heads in the Technical Education Department.

In response, Ashish Patel denied the allegations, describing them as part of a "larger conspiracy." He also stated that he would not step down unless Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed him or asked him to resign.

Lynching over cow slaughter suspicion in Moradabad

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of a man lynched by a mob on suspicion of cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district has revealed that he was severely beaten, resulting in significant damage to his lungs and liver, according to senior police officials involved in the investigation. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, December 30.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Shahe Din, succumbed to his injuries nearly 21 hours after being admitted to a private hospital, officials said. The attack took place around 3:30 am on the Mandi Samiti premises within the jurisdiction of the Majhola police station.

Shahe Din was apprehended and assaulted by the mob before being rescued by the police, who rushed him to the hospital. Despite their efforts, he died at around 12.30 am on Tuesday.