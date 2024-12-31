Mob lynches Moradabad man over cow slaughter allegations

A mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district lynched a 29-year-old Muslim man in the early hours of Monday, prompting police to register a case of murder against unidentified people and a second against the victim over alleged cow slaughter. Police said a group of unidentified people allegedly caught Din slaughtering a cow in Mandi Samiti premises at around 3.30am on Monday. (Representational image)

The deceased man, Shahe Din, died at 12.30am on Tuesday at Moradabad hospital, said additional superintendent of police (city) Kumar Ran Vijay Singh.

“Some eyewitnesses at the spot told the police that Shahe Din slaughtered a cow along with his three accomplices, who escaped when the locals reached there... A cow carcass was also found on the spot,” said Ran Vijay Singh.

The mob thrashed Din with batons and rods.

An eyewitness informed the police, who then rescued Din, a resident of Asalatpura locality under Gal Saheed police station limits, and took him to hospital.

Singh said a first information report (FIR) under Section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against unidentified people at Majhola police station on the written complaint of the victim’s brother, Guddu, on Tuesday.

This was the second FIR registered in the case; the first, also registered on Tuesday, accusing Din and three other people of cow slaughter.

Din’s postmortem examination was conducted overnight and the family buried the body on Tuesday morning, said Ran Vijay Singh. The autopsy report is expected on Wednesday.

Moradabad’s divisional commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said the law and order situation in the district was completely under control and necessary police deployment was made to ensure there was no trouble.

HT was unable to get in touch with the victim’s family.