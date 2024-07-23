Madhya Pradesh diverts SC/ST funds for cows, religious sites

Madhya Pradesh is diverting some of the funds meant for welfare of scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) under a fully centrally funded sub-plan, for developing religious sites, museums and for funding cow welfare, this year, according to documents reviewed by HT and government officials familiar with the matter. Activists said cow welfare will not benefit the SCs and STs. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

A state finance department official said that while this is exceptional, the fact is that people from SC and ST communities will also benefit from the spend. State finance minister Jagdish Devda declined to comment on the diversion.

According to documents reviewed by HT, of ₹252 crore meant for cow welfare (Gau Samvardhan and Pashi Samvardhan), ₹95.76 crore has been allocated from SC/ST sub-plan. The cow welfare fund has increased from about ₹90 crore last year.

For redevelopment of six religious sites, almost half of the money allocated for the current financial years is from the SC/ST sub-plan. The government in the budget presented in July announced ₹109 crore for developing Shri Devi Mahalok, Salkanpur in Sehore, Saint Shri Ravidas Mahalok, Sagar, Shri Ram Raja Mahalok Orchha, Shri Ramchandra Vanvasi-Mahalok, Chitrakut and for a memorial of former prime minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee in Gwalior.

Madhya Pradesh is the second state after Karnataka to divert funds from the SC/ST sub-plan for other schemes. Karnataka decided to take ₹14,000 crore from the sub-plan for funding its welfare scheme, following which the National Commission for Scheduled Castes had issued a show cause notice to the state chief secretary seeking an explanation.

The ST sub-plan was introduced in 1974 and SC sub-plan in 1979-80 to implement provisions of Article 46 of the Constitution that provides for states to care for promotion of education and economic interests of the weaker sections. Under the scheme, the Central provides 100% special assistance to states to fund their SC/ST sub-plans.

The finance department official cited above added: “The use of the amount of SC/ST sub-plan in general sub-plan is an exception. The situation of using it in infrastructure works arises only in special cases and those belonging to SC and ST communities will also get direct/indirect benefit of infrastructure works. Under the budgetary system, there is no prohibition on transferring the SC/ST sub-plan money for general sub-plan as per requirement.”

A tribal department officer, requesting anonymity, said, “The religious corridors and museum will have shops where people of all categories including SC/ST will get employment opportunity. The artwork will be done in the corridors to promote tribal tradition. The allocated budget will be used for the same.”

However,experts said the diversion of the SC/ST sub-plan is misuse of the Central scheme.

Tribal affairs expert Vinesh Jha, who has worked with tribals in three states, said it’s a violation of guidelines laid by the erstwhile Planning Commission for the sub-plan.

“The guidelines for SCSP (Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub-Plan) in the Eleventh Five Year Plan were framed by the Planning Commission. According to it, the department should place the funds earmarked for SCSP and TSP under a separate minor head to ensure their non-diversion to any other scheme and include only those schemes under SCSP and TSP which ensure direct benefits to individuals or families belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. These are meant for area-oriented schemes which directly benefit hamlets/villages which have more than 40 % Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes population,” added Jha.

Using SC/ST sub plan (sub scheme) for the construction of temples, museum and cow shelters is not justifiable and permissible, he added

Supporting Jha, another tribal activist Vikram Achaliya said, “Conservation of cows can’t contribute anything in the development of SC/ST people. Everybody knows the cow shelters run on no profit and no loss basis. Even if they open the cow shelters in SC/ST populated area, it has nothing to do with welfare of SC/ST population, so it is a direct misuse of funds by the government .”