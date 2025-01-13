Karnataka's Nandini partners with Chai Point, to serve 1 crore cups of tea at Maha Kumbh Mela

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), known for its Nandini brand, announced a partnership with tea café chain Chai Point for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh has begun in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, with four crore devotees set to take a holy dip on January 13-14.

As part of this collaboration, Chai Point has set up 10 outlets within the event premises, aiming to serve over 1 crore cups of tea during the Mela. The initiative seeks to achieve a Guinness World Record for the highest number of tea cups sold at a single event, KMF said in a statement according to PTI.

(Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: 45 crore devotees, 40,000 security personnel, 1.5 lakh tents — all about the largest gathering on earth)

Every cup of tea at the Mela will feature Nandini’s "rich and high-quality" milk, promising a delightful experience for tea lovers, the statement added.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is taking place from January 13 to February 26 and is expected to attract millions of visitors from across the globe.

According to KMF, in addition to tea, Chai Point stores will also offer a variety of Nandini products, including sweets and milkshakes, further enhancing Nandini's presence at this grand spiritual gathering.

(Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025 live: Holy dip performed by nearly 1 crore people on first day)

This partnership highlights Nandini's commitment to expanding its footprint in the northern markets of India and underscores its dedication to delivering high-quality dairy products to customers nationwide, it said.

"The KMF is thrilled to partner with Chai Point for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. This is a unique opportunity for Nandini to showcase its products to a diverse audience and reinforce our presence in North India. We look forward to contributing to the success of this historic event," KMF MD B Shivaswamy told PTI.

Maha Kumbh Mela

As the Maha Kumbh begins in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, with four crore devotees set to take a holy dip on January 13-14, a seven-ring security plan has turned the mela area into a fortress for pilgrim safety.

The mela has begun, with authorities expecting around 1 crore devotees to visit the area on Paush Purnima (January 13) and an estimated 3 crore people to take a holy dip on Makar Sankranti (January 14).

(With PTI inputs)