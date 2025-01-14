Menu Explore
Karnataka woman throws four children into canal in Vijayapura, two bodies recovered: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Jan 14, 2025 09:14 AM IST

Karnataka Police have stated that a case of murder will be registered against Bhagyashree.

A 26-year-old woman allegedly threw her four young children into a canal on Monday in Nidagundi Taluk in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district.

he search for her twin sons continues, with local authorities and rescue teams working to recover the bodies. (Representational Image)
he search for her twin sons continues, with local authorities and rescue teams working to recover the bodies. (Representational Image)

According to PTI, the bodies of her two daughters, Tanushree (5) and Suraksha (3), were recovered later that day, while a search operation is underway to locate her 13-month-old twin sons.

(Also Read: Bengaluru braces for warmer Makar Sankranti amid cloudy skies and unseasonal heat: Report)

What led to the incident?

The woman, identified as Bhagyashree Bhajantri, is the wife of Ningaraju Bhajantri. The family, originally from Telagi village in Kolar district, was reportedly grappling with severe financial issues that may have triggered the tragedy, the Indian Express report added.

As per the report, according to police, Ningaraju Bhajantri had taken a significant loan and was under pressure to repay it. In an attempt to secure funds, he had asked his father to divide the family property among his brothers and himself. However, his father refused, leading to frequent arguments. Ningaraju reportedly blamed his wife for their inability to resolve the matter.

The family was traveling to a temple on a two-wheeler when the bike ran out of fuel near the canal. Ningaraju asked his wife and children to wait by the canal while he went to buy petrol. When he returned, he found that Bhagyashree had thrown all four children into the canal and jumped in herself.

A local fisherman who saw Bhagyashree Bhajantri (26) struggling for life in a canal in Benal village of Nidagundi Taluk rescued her.

Police have stated that a case of murder will be registered against Bhagyashree. The search for her twin sons continues, with local authorities and rescue teams working to recover the bodies.

(Also Read: Leopard with cubs spotted around Bengaluru's Banashankari area, forest officials on high alert)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
