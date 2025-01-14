Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka man dies in hospital courtyard due to cold, unable to afford 30 dormitory fee: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2025 12:43 PM IST

Shivagopalaiah had traveled to Mysuru on to be with his wife, who had delivered a healthy baby boy via Caesarean-section.

A 35-year-old man from in Karnataka's Mysuru district died in his sleep outside Cheluvamba Hospital after being unable to afford the 30 fee for the hospital dormitory.

While his wife and newborn son were resting in the hospital’s ICU, Shivagopalaiah, faced with financial constraints, was forced to sleep in the hospital courtyard.
While his wife and newborn son were resting in the hospital’s ICU, Shivagopalaiah, faced with financial constraints, was forced to sleep in the hospital courtyard.

Shivagopalaiah had traveled to Mysuru on Friday to be with his wife, Ashwathamma, who had delivered a healthy baby boy via Caesarean-section, The New Indian Express reported.

While his wife and newborn son were resting in the hospital’s ICU, Shivagopalaiah, faced with financial constraints, was forced to sleep in the hospital courtyard for three consecutive nights, the report added.

Despite the cold, he chose to remain outside, fearing he might be needed by the doctors at any moment. On Monday morning, his body was found in the hospital courtyard.

(Also read: Bengaluru: Bihar man held for rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Ramamurthy Nagar)

A fellow attendant, Suresh, who had befriended Shivagopalaiah, said he had no money even for a meal. “We helped him get food, and one of the doctors gave him money to buy milk powder for the baby,” Suresh said according to the publication.

(Also Read: Bengaluru News Live Today January 14, 2025 : Bengaluru: Bihar man held for rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Ramamurthy Nagar)

Dr. KR Dakshayini, Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, confirmed the availability of dormitory facilities but noted that Shivagopalaiah had opted not to use them due to financial reasons. She said the hospital received information about this incident this morning.

The police have conducted a spot mahazar, and the cause of death will be confirmed after the reports arrive, the report added.

Ashwathamma, who is still recovering in the ICU, remains unaware of her husband's death. The family, who had expected to celebrate the arrival of their child, now faces an unexpected loss.

(Also read: Karnataka women and child welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, brother injured in road accident)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On