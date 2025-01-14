Karnataka man dies in hospital courtyard due to cold, unable to afford 30 dormitory fee: Report

A 35-year-old man from in Karnataka's Mysuru district died in his sleep outside Cheluvamba Hospital after being unable to afford the ₹30 fee for the hospital dormitory. While his wife and newborn son were resting in the hospital’s ICU, Shivagopalaiah, faced with financial constraints, was forced to sleep in the hospital courtyard.

Shivagopalaiah had traveled to Mysuru on Friday to be with his wife, Ashwathamma, who had delivered a healthy baby boy via Caesarean-section, The New Indian Express reported.

Despite the cold, he chose to remain outside, fearing he might be needed by the doctors at any moment. On Monday morning, his body was found in the hospital courtyard.

A fellow attendant, Suresh, who had befriended Shivagopalaiah, said he had no money even for a meal. “We helped him get food, and one of the doctors gave him money to buy milk powder for the baby,” Suresh said according to the publication.

Dr. KR Dakshayini, Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, confirmed the availability of dormitory facilities but noted that Shivagopalaiah had opted not to use them due to financial reasons. She said the hospital received information about this incident this morning.

The police have conducted a spot mahazar, and the cause of death will be confirmed after the reports arrive, the report added.

Ashwathamma, who is still recovering in the ICU, remains unaware of her husband's death. The family, who had expected to celebrate the arrival of their child, now faces an unexpected loss.

