Bengaluru: Bihar man held for rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Ramamurthy Nagar

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar police have booked the accused under POCSO case and relevant sections of the BNS.

Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl at Hoysala Nagar in the city, police said on Tuesday.

The accused lured the girl and took her to a secluded place where he raped her leading to her death.(Pixabay/Representative)
The accused lured the girl and took her to a secluded place where he raped her leading to her death.(Pixabay/Representative)

Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Bihar and works as a construction labourer, raped the girl in the absence of his parents, PTI reported

According to the report, the police said, the victim's parents are from Nepal and work at the same place. The accused lured the girl and took her to a secluded place where he raped her leading to her death.

When the locals learnt about the incident, they caught Kumar, beat him up and handed him over to the police.

The Ramamurthy Nagar police have booked the accused under POCSO case and relevant sections of the BNS.

More details awaited and the investigation is underway.

(Also Read: Karnataka women and child welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, brother injured in road accident)

In another incident, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against a 45-year-old businessman for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman on the pretext of offering her financial assistance.

An officer said that the complaint was registered on Monday by the survivor against Somashekar Jayaraj, a prominent businessman and former leader of both the BJP and JD(S). According to the complaint, the woman was introduced to Somashekar through a mutual friend and both were engaged in discussions about marriage last year.

“Facing financial difficulties, she had sought a loan of 6 lakh, which Somashekar promised to provide. However, in October 2023, he allegedly took her from her PG accommodation to his flat on Langford Road under the guise of handing over the money. There, he reportedly forced her to consume alcohol against her will and raped her,” the officer said.

(Also Read: Karnataka woman throws four children into canal in Vijayapura, two bodies recovered: Report)

(With PTI inputs)

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
