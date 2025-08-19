Bengaluru rains turn roads into pothole-ridden ponds, residents slam civic apathy

Bengaluru’s ongoing monsoon showers have once again laid bare the poor state of the city’s infrastructure, leaving several stretches waterlogged and dotted with dangerous potholes. For daily commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, navigating these roads has become a nightmare. A poor condition of a Bengaluru road after recent rains in the city.

Also Read - Apple expands India footprint, leases 2.7 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for 10 years at ₹1,010 crore

Take a look at the post

Photos of flooded, crater-filled streets from East Bengaluru have gone viral, sparking widespread criticism of civic authorities. On X, a page named ‘Ye Thik Karke Dikha’ posted images of a rain-filled stretch and remarked, “This is not a road, it’s a pond with potholes. Welcome to the everyday struggle of Bengaluru commuters. Paying taxes for swimming pools on the streets instead of smooth roads.”

The images show bikers struggling to maintain balance, while pedestrians are forced to wade through murky, pothole-strewn paths. Residents say the situation only worsens during rains, exposing the fragile condition of city roads.

Netizens expressed anger at what they called years of neglect and corruption. One user wrote, “This is a clear case of corruption and inefficiency. Governments at all levels act no different than British colonialists.” Another quipped, “Looks like Chandrayaan images of the moon are being passed off as Bengaluru roads.”

Also Read - Thousands of shepherds to march in Bengaluru demanding rights on August 19: Report

Calling out politicians and contractors, a resident commented, “It’s 2025 and our people are still suffering like this. Corrupt engineers and leaders will never see heaven.” Others pointed to similar stretches in Whitefield, noting that roads were so filthy and broken that “you wouldn’t even want to walk there.”

Though Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) earlier claimed that they are well-prepared for monsoons, the poor condition of many roads in the city once again expose the civic apathy in the tech-capital.