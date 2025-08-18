Thousands of shepherds to march in Bengaluru demanding rights on August 19: Report

The streets of Bengaluru is set to see pastoral procession tomorrow, unlike any the city has seen. At dawn, thousands of shepherds - dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by flocks of sheep - will gather at Freedom Park before marching toward Vidhana Soudha, turning the heart of the city into a symbolic grazing ground of protest. The rally in Bengaluru aims to highlight the struggles of the OBC community, and demand recognition, dignity, and protection for them. (HT/Representative image)

Their demand is direct and urgent: the immediate passage of the long-promised Shepherds Protection and Prevention of Atrocities Bill, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

This is more than a protest. It’s a cry for recognition, said Yellappa Hegde, an advocate and leading voice in the movement. The protestors are not just asking for rights - they are asking for dignity, livelihood and protection for the OBC community that feeds the nation, he said.

The rally, which has been months in the making, is expected to draw herders from across Karnataka. Representing nearly 8 per cent of the state’s population, the shepherd community has long faced threats ranging from land displacement to physical violence during their nomadic journeys in search of grazing lands.

Adding moral heft to the demonstration, Sri Thinthini Mutt's pontiff emphasized the historical vulnerability of shepherds: They travel through forests and farmlands with their animals, often with no legal backing. Without specific laws, they’ve been victims of harassment, theft, and worse, he said, as per the report.

The protest isn't limited to a single caste or religion. In a show of unity, community organizers have invited SC, ST, Muslim and other marginal groups who depend on sheep-rearing to join the march.

Their timing is strategic. With the Karnataka Assembly in session, protesters hope to hold the government to its word. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier committed - during his Budget address - to bring forward legislation to safeguard the rights of shepherds.