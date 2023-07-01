Bengaluru resident's note requesting neighbour to avoid parking dispute goes viral

In a heartening display of civility amidst common car parking disputes between neighbours, a Bengaluru resident's polite and understanding approach has gone viral on social media. The incident, which occurred in the Koramangala area, was shared on Twitter by user Subhasis Das, capturing the attention and netizens for its considerate message. Das, who shared the image, captioned the post, "Bengaluru - the city of epic content.

The viral post features an image of a note gently taped on a car window, requesting the owner of the vehicle not to park in front of the sender's house. The note courteously explains that the parking spot in question does not belong to the car owner and highlights the need for sufficient parking space as the sender's family has been residing in the area since the year 2000 and owns two cars. The writer further encourages the neighbour to return to their previous parking spot, emphasising the importance of being supportive and good neighbours.

"Please do not park your car here!! We had already requested you not to do so earlier. Please understand that we have been living in this area since year 2000, and own two cars. Hence, we need good amount of parking space. Please go back to your earlier parking spot. Let's be good and supportive neighbours," the note read.

As soon as the the post went viral, users swiftly responded. While some praised the note for its politeness and kindness, others humorously drew comparisons to the potential absurdity that might have ensued if a similar incident had occurred in Delhi or Gurugram.

"What a nice and polite note. In Delhi a violent confrontation or at least an abusing contest would have happened," wrote one user.

"If this had happened in Gurgaon, the neighbour might have already broken the windshield with a baseball bat," said another.

"Wow this is awesome very polite. In return next time when they park their vehicle just keep a rose and a note of "Sorry" and probably do invite for tea," commented a third. "Nice gesture in my view. In the same Bangalore, my car got big scratch for temporarily parking it in street due to maintenance work at home. We have both extremes everywhere not just in Bangalore," another user commented.

