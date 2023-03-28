Bengaluru society's rules for bachelor tenants: ‘No guests after…'

Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) often form rules and regulations for their members keeping in mind the comfort of the owners or tenants of the flats, while also maintaining discipline on the premises. A residential society in Bengaluru's Kundanhalli Gate neighbourhood imposed rules forbidding bachelors and spinsters, who were tenants from having guests after 10pm. Representational image.

A user took to Reddit to post the notice from the society, “No guests are allowed to Bachelors and Spinster's flats post 10 pm. Guests are not allowed to stay overnight. If required, prior approval from the Owner on email, Manager or Association office to be requested by submitting the guests ID proof and furnishing the stay duration and Guest entry on Mygate,” it reads.

The association imposed a ₹1000 penalty or eviction from the society in case these rules are not followed. The association also listed some general guidelines, such as no loud music after 10pm, no late-night parties permitted, and not to use the corridors and balconies for phone calls post 10pm.

The post has been drawing a huge backlash from netizens, with some believing that the rules are “worse than hostels”. "It's worse than hostels. You're paying money to rent out a flat. It's your flat for the duration that you're renting as per the rental agreements. Who'll come to your flat and what you'll do in the balcony is purely dependent on you. Society rules are becoming ridiculous these days it seems," said a user.

The first part, with specific rules for bachelors, is despicable. No calls in balconies or common areas post 10 pm , seem like general rules and can be supported. Many people don't realize how loud they can be," another user said.

"That is why I hate staying in society! Stand-alone 3-5 storied buildings are the best. The rent is also low compared to the inflated rents in these societies! This is pathetic!" said another.

