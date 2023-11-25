close_game
Bengaluru student sexually harassed by college principal: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Nov 25, 2023 07:50 AM IST

According to the police, it has been alleged that the principal used to call the girl, a student of Class 11, to his chamber and used to sexually assault her.

A 16-year-old student of a pre-university college was allegedly sexually assaulted by the principal of that college on Wednesday, police officers familiar with the matter said.

Bengaluru student sexually harassed by college principal: Police

“We have received a complaint from the girl’s mother and have registered a case under 354(A) (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code [IPC] and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences [Pocso] Act,” Vyalikaval police inspector Shankara Gowda told HT. He said we have not arrested the accused yet as the investigation is underway and we are collecting the information related to the case.

According to the complaint, the 40-year-old principal had summoned the girl to his chamber to discuss about her poor performance in the internal examinations. During the discussion, the accused, while touching her inappropriately, said that he can grant her more marks if he makes up his mind. The girl resisted the advances and rushed out of the chamber, Gowda said.

The girl later informed about the incident to her parents, who filed a complaint against the accused. The principal’s chamber has no CCTV camera, while the college office and other places are under the CCTV surveillance, the inspector said, adding that they have served a notice to principal and the investigation is underway.

However, the principal has denied the allegations against him and said that he had just advised the girl to prepare well and score higher marks in the examinations and that the girl is lying.

