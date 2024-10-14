Bengaluru to face scheduled power disruptions this week; Check areas affected, timings

Bengaluru will experience planned power outages from Monday, October 14, till Thursday, October 17, this week, due to essential maintenance activities being carried out by power utilities, including the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Bengaluru city faces frequent power cuts, especially during the weekends when the grid load is significantly lighter. (HT Photo)

The maintenance work encompasses a range of tasks such as the Jalasiri 24x7 water supply project, HT line reconducting, RMU servicing, repairs and replacements of HT jump connections, tree pruning, system upgrades, and other upkeep tasks. Power interruptions are expected to occur primarily between 10am and 5pm, with some areas likely to experience earlier restoration, around 3pm.

Below is a breakdown of the areas that may be impacted on each day:

October 14, Monday:

66/11 Kilovolt (Kv) Substations in Harobele, Kunur, Hukunda , Kodihalli, Bijjahalli, Hunasanahalli, M/s̤ Hunasakodihalli Ipp, and surrounding villages, Srinagara, Hosakerehalli, PES Engineering College, Veerbhadra Nagara, Bank Colony, Hanumanthnagara, Girinagara, Seetha Circle, Vidhyapeeta Circle, Pramod Layout, Muneshwara Block, Nagendra Block, Bull Temple Road, Kathriguppe, Avalahalli, Sterling Apartment, Nty Layout, Thyagarajanagara, Basavangudi, Bsk 3rd Stage and Gm Palya Full Area.

October 15, Tuesday:

Devanahalli, Vijayapura, Doddalahalli, M/s̤ GRT Jewellers Ipp and Shivanahalli Megha Dairy & surrounding villages, Kaveri Nagar, Hulimavu, Akshaya Nagar, Hongasandra, Bts Layout, Kodichikkanahalli, Vijaya Bank Layour, Vishwapriya Layout surrounding area, Basaveshwara Nagar, Vijayanagar, Govindaraja Nagar, Kamshipalaya, Rpc Layout, Binny Layout, Prashant Nagar, Hosahalli Vijaynagar, Rpc Layout, Service Road, Vijayanagar 7th Main To 13th Main, Ist Stage Thimmenahally, part of M C Layout, Marenahally Layout, part of Vinayaka Layout, Ballayana Kere, Syndicate Bank Colony, Kaveripura 1st Block, 2nd Block, 3rd Block, 5th Block, 6th Block, 7th Block, 8th Block, Nagarbhavi 11th Block, Khb Colony, Hvr Layout, Syndicate Bank Colony and surrounding area, Siddaiah Puranika Road, Papaiah Garden, Khb Colony, Magadi Main Road, part of Agrahara Dasara Halli, Rameshnagar and Vibuthipura.

October 17, Thursday:

Vinayaka Layout, Friends Layout, Hanumareddy Layout, Doddanakkundi Extension and Chinnappanahalli Main Road.