Bengaluru to see heavy rain as IMD issues alert for several Karnataka districts till June 17

After a brief lull, the southwest monsoon has reactivated across Karnataka, bringing intense rain and gusty winds to several districts, including Bengaluru. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day weather alert for the state, predicting widespread rainfall until June 17.

In Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, along with Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Davangere, Hassan and Vijayanagar, the IMD has forecast heavy rain accompanied by sustained wind speeds of 40–50 kmph at isolated locations. Moderate rain is also expected across Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, and Kolar districts during this period.

The IMD has cautioned that in south interior Karnataka, heavy to very heavy rainfall with sustained winds of 50–60 kmph is likely at a few places. Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts may experience extremely heavy rain at isolated locations.

In coastal Karnataka, districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy downpours likely at one or two places. Winds in the region are expected to range from 30–40 kmph.

In north interior Karnataka, districts including Belagavi, Dharwad, and Gadag may also receive extremely heavy rainfall with wind speeds touching 50–60 kmph. Koppal, Haveri, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, and Raichur are likely to see heavy rain, while Bidar and Yadgir will experience moderate rain, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Hubballi in Dharwad district recorded torrential rainfall early Thursday, causing severe waterlogging, especially in areas like Hanashi village.

The IMD has predicted that rainfall will remain fairly widespread in south interior Karnataka till June 14, after which it will intensify and become widespread. In coastal and north interior Karnataka, rain is expected to remain widespread until June 17.

(With agency inputs)

