As dengue fever cases are rapidly growing across the state, the Karnataka government has declared it as an epidemic. The state government has directed the health officials to take strict measures to control the spread of dengue in the state. Bengaluru tops chart with highest dengue cases, Karnataka govt declares it as epidemic

According to data released by the health department, Karnataka has recorded 25,408 dengue cases in the state and death toll raised to 12. Bengaluru has the highest number of dengue patients with over 11 thousand positive cases, including three deaths. Other areas like Mandya, Hassan, Mysuru and Kalaburgi also have significant number of cases.

The health department has warned house owners of penalising them if mosquito breeding was observed around the houses. A fine of ₹400 in urban areas and ₹200 in rural areas will be collected if the owners do not keep their premises clean. In commercial areas, the penalty would be ₹1,000 in urban regions and ₹500 in rural neighborhoods. Owners of active construction areas which provide space for mosquitoes to breed will be fined ₹2,000 in urban localities and ₹1,000 in rural ones.

The notification said, "They should ensure to cover or secure the water storage containers, sumps or overhead tanks with a lid or any material to prevent mosquito breeding. They should also dispose of solid waste material to prevent water accumulation & mosquito breeding,"