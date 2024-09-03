A college student in Bengaluru was attacked by a group of seniors for allegedly not shaving his beard, reported The Times of India. The incident happened on Friday, and the victim’s father filed a police complaint against the attackers. Bengaluru student attacked by seniors for not shaving his beard, 3 booked for ragging: Report

According to the report, the victim is a second-year BBA student at Krupanidhi Group of Institutions, which is located in the Bellandur area. The accused, who were identified as Xavier, Vishnu, and Sarath, are also from the same college.

The victim said that when he walked into the college in April, the accused asked him to shave off his beard and often interrupted his matters. “As I did not listen to them, I was continuously targeted and ragged by them. They even came to my house and searched for me when I went to my native,” he told the publication.

The victim, who is a resident of Kerala said that the accused trio ganged up a group of people against him and attacked him. He said, “On Friday evening, one of my seniors called me to meet him at a nearby church. I went there with my roommate, and I saw at least ten people there. I was attacked, and they forced me to clean shave then and there. I was beaten up with many things, which left me severely injured.”

The students reportedly underwent surgery after the attack, and college management promised strict action against the accused. Bengaluru police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 126 (wrongful restraint), 189 (unlawful assembly), 190 (every member of illegal assembly accountable for an offence committed to further common object), 191 (rioting), and 351 (criminal intimidation), the report further said.