Bengaluru traffic stuns Hotmail co-founder: ‘How do people tolerate this daily?’

Hotmail co-founder and Indian-American entrepreneur Sabeer Bhatia has stirred up a debate online after calling Bengaluru’s traffic situation “insane” in a candid post on X. Drawing comparisons with the San Francisco Bay Area, Bhatia questioned how the residents of India’s tech hub tolerate such severe congestion on a daily basis. Sabeer Bhatia. (Instagram/sabeerbhatia.official)

Take a look at the post

In his post, Bhatia wrote: “I know Bengaluru folks may call this negative… but the traffic here is INSANE. I ride the same distance on my bicycle in 1/3 the time in the Bay Area. How do people tolerate this every day?”

The remark, though reflective of what many locals experience regularly, triggered a flurry of responses from netizens who were quick to offer perspective, both critical and empathetic.

One user shot back by highlighting safety concerns in American cities, writing, “Can you go on a bike to Oakland in the Bay Area after 5 PM? In Bengaluru, people can travel even to Mysuru at midnight and return safely. Try that in Oakland without fearing for your life.”

Others responded with frustration about systemic issues. “There's no use complaining. Our government cannot solve even the most basic urban issues. If you really want to help, start creating companies in smaller cities instead of congesting the metros. That’s the real way India can grow,” one user said.

Some shared their personal strategies to survive the city’s gridlocks. “We’ve just adapted,” wrote a resident. “I live near a metro station. My wife’s office is a kilometre away. My kid’s school is even closer. I pay a premium for that location, but it’s worth it.”

Another user reminisced about how the situation has worsened since the pandemic: “Before COVID, my office was a 20-minute walk or a 10-15 minute bike ride. Even a cab would take just about 20-40 minutes depending on traffic. Now, it’s worse than ever.”

Bengaluru’s traffic problems have become a daily struggle for millions, with bottlenecks across the city causing frequent and prolonged jams. The lack of adequate infrastructure and unchecked urban sprawl continue to make commutes unpredictable and exhausting.