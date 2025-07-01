In major crackdown, Karnataka transport dept files 260 cases, seizes 98 autos in Bengaluru for overcharging

The Karnataka transport department launched a major enforcement drive on Monday targeting auto rickshaws operating without proper permits or demanding inflated fares. The operation resulted in 260 legal cases being filed and 98 vehicles taken off the roads, news agency PTI reported. Bengaluru auto rickshaw crackdown: The crackdown began early in the morning on June 30 and focused on both illegal operations and fare violations. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo/Representative image)

This decisive move follows orders from Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who recently urged transport officials to clamp down on auto drivers - especially those affiliated with ride-hailing apps - who have been ignoring government fare guidelines. In a directive issued on June 28, the minister described the overcharging as “daylight robbery” and called for the cancellation of permits for offending drivers.

The crackdown began early in the morning on June 30 and focused on both illegal operations and fare violations, a department spokesperson told the agency. To carry out the inspections, authorities formed 22 task forces, with two teams assigned to each regional transport office across the city.

The initiative comes amid growing frustration among commuters, who have reported widespread fare gouging. As per government regulations, the minimum fare for autorickshaws in Bengaluru is ₹30 for the first 1.9 kilometres, with ₹15 charged for every additional kilometre.

Bengaluru to see a hike in auto rickshaw fares

However, auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru are set to increase for the first time since 2021, with the state government approving a long-pending revision. Under the new rates, commuters will pay ₹36 for the first 1.9 km, up from ₹30, and ₹18 per additional kilometre, instead of the current ₹15. Read the full report here.

(With inputs from PTI)