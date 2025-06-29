Bengaluru man's ‘risky’ hack to lower auto fares sparks debate: ‘Wrong on so many levels’

A Bengaluru man's “risky hack” to reduce app-based auto fares in the city, has sparked a debate online after he claimed that it was the "ultimate" way to fight the alleged “auto mafia". In an anonymous Reddit post, the Bengaluru resident claimed that to curb high fare prices in a specific area, users should repeatedly book and cancel autos near their location without ever intending to board them. Following Karnataka's ban on illegal bike taxis, many Bengaluru auto drivers are reportedly overcharging passengers.(HT PHOTO, Representational)

"If you see exorbitant prices for autos, just keep booking and cancel them as soon as they reach your vicinity. For your safety, keep the pick-up location 1-2 min walk away," he wrote.

He claimed that this method can manipulate the ride-hailing platforms' pricing. “Just keep booking and cancelling them as soon as they reach your vicinity. With enough autos in your vicinity, the demand automatically falls,” his post read.

He said his "ultimate hack" helped him bring down the fare from ₹180 to ₹120 after half an hour of cancellations.

Social media reacts

Another user shared the post on X, calling the tactic “wrong on so many levels” and received scathing responses, slamming the Bengaluru resident. However, many others supported his idea, calling it a way to fight back against "overcharging."

“You wasted 30 minutes of time and energy to save 60 rupees? If you have to do such petty stuff to book an auto, maybe it’s time to switch to a bicycle," one user wrote.

Another pointed out the potential consequences: “Wait till Uber/Rapido blocks your account for doing this. They can detect cancellation abuse.”

Others pointed out the flaws in repeated bookings and cancellations. "They will eventually charge for cancelling many times as it happened to me. Or they'll ban you if you do a lot of times," one of them said.

Some users, however, defended the tactic. "It’s a dangerous game, but I guess it could be karma coming back to all the auto guys," said one of them.

"Autos need to realise that if they plan to game the system to their side, the customer too can do the same," said another.

Auto fares in Bengaluru

Following Karnataka's ban on illegal bike taxis, many Bengaluru auto drivers are reportedly overcharging passengers, especially for short trips. Commuters have complained about drivers refusing to use meters and demanding arbitrary fares.

In response, the Karnataka transport department has warned of strict action against such practices. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy appealed to citizens not to accept inflated fares and to insist on metered rides or proper receipts.