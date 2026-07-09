Is Counter Strike 2 down? Thousands report server problems with Valve's popular FPS game after update
Thousands reported Counter-Strike 2 server issues Wednesday evening, with outage reports topping 2,000 on Down Detector shortly after 6:50 p.m. ET.
Thousands of users reported problems with Counter Strike 2, Valve's popular First Person Shooter (FPS) game on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on user's report.
The brief outage came after Valve lauched a new set of updates earlier on July 8. It included a change in the bomb blast radius, two new weapons and a sticker collection.
The outage seemed to have started around 6:50pm ET on Wednesday and increased sharply in the next few minutes with more than 2,000 users now reporting problems, especially server issues, with the game, Down Detector shows.
Below is a graph on Down Detector showing more that 2000 people reporting CS2 server issues.
However, the outage was very brief, peaking at around 7:10pm EDT. After that, there was a sharp fall in reports as server issues seemed to have been resolved.
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73% of the users who reported problems on Down Detector said that they experienced problems with the server connection. 11% complained of problems with the launch of the game, while 8% complained of log in problems.
What To Know About July 8 CS2 Update
July 8 update for Counter-Strike 2 introduces a major overhaul to the C4 explosion system, making bomb damage more realistic. Instead of all damage being dealt instantly, the blast now spreads outward from the detonation point. Players will also see an estimate of the health they are expected to lose before the bomb explodes.
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The patch also marks the start of Premier Season Five, with Cache replacing Overpass in the Active Duty map pool. In the Armory, Valve has added the new Spy Tech and Arabesque weapon collections alongside the Fruits & Vegetables and Auto Racing sticker collections, all inspired by the recent Call to Arms community initiative.
Meanwhile, the Train 2025 and Sport & Field weapon collections, as well as the Sugarface 2 and Elemental Craft sticker collections, have been removed from the Armory.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More