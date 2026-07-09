Is Counter Strike 2 down? Thousands report server problems with Valve's popular FPS game after update

Thousands of users reported problems with Counter Strike 2, Valve's popular First Person Shooter (FPS) game on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on user's report. Representational. (Valve)

The brief outage came after Valve lauched a new set of updates earlier on July 8. It included a change in the bomb blast radius, two new weapons and a sticker collection.

The outage seemed to have started around 6:50pm ET on Wednesday and increased sharply in the next few minutes with more than 2,000 users now reporting problems, especially server issues, with the game, Down Detector shows.

Below is a graph on Down Detector showing more that 2000 people reporting CS2 server issues.