Lionel Messi Is the Greatest Player Ever. Why Is He So Bad at Penalty Kicks?

For more than 20 years, Lionel Messi has been able to do anything he wants on a soccer pitch, bending the game to his will and conjuring otherworldly moves out of thin air. But there’s one skill that seems to leave this 5-foot-7 maestro looking up at everyone else. Messi has converted only 114 of his 148 penalty kicks for club and country (outside of shootouts) for a success rate of 77.0%.

It just happens to be one of the easiest shots in soccer.

When Messi stands over the ball to take a penalty kick, he is only 12 yards out, with 196 square feet to aim at, and only the goalkeeper to beat. Yet somehow, this is the one situation where his superpowers suddenly desert him.

On Tuesday, in Argentina’s World Cup round-of-16 nail-biter against Egypt, Messi missed another one. With his team trailing 1-0, he placed his shot low to the goalkeeper’s left, only to see his attempt parried away like a beachball. It was Messi’s second penalty miss of the tournament and his fourth in eight career attempts at the World Cup.

Messi has converted only 114 of his 148 penalty kicks for club and country (outside of shootouts) for a success rate of 77.0%. That’s right around the average success rate for all players over the past two decades, which means that the penalty spot is the one place where Messi goes from extraterrestrial to strangely mortal. In fact, in the 96-year history of the World Cup, no one has missed more penalties.

Which helps explain why Messi reacted to Tuesday’s latest failure from the penalty spot with a raw show of emotion rarely displayed by superhuman athletes. He burst into tears.

“I cried because I felt that I let my teammates down because of the penalty I missed,” Messi said afterward, “and the way I took it.”

It turns out that the way he took it may be part of the problem. The world’s leading penalty takers, such as Harry Kane, who holds the World Cup record with six penalty goals, has scored 111 of his 124 career spot kicks—or more than 89%—by relying on the same approach, over and over.