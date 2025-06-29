Karnataka warns auto drivers against overcharging after bike taxi ban, urges commuters to insist on metered fares

Following the recent crackdown on illegal bike taxis in Karnataka, autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru are allegedly cashing in on the shortage of affordable short-distance commute options by overcharging passengers. Several residents have reported that drivers are refusing to use the meter and demanding arbitrary fares, especially for short trips. With commuters left with fewer alternatives, frustration has grown over what many see as blatant exploitation. Karnataka transport minister warns auto drivers against over-charging(Representational)

Responding to the growing public anger, the state transport department has issued a stern warning and promised strict action against errant drivers. In an official circular dated June 28, 2025, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy acknowledged the surge in complaints since the ban on bike taxis. He pointed out that while the government acted against unregulated two-wheeler taxi services operating through mobile apps, some auto drivers have taken advantage of the gap to fleece passengers.

Transport department flags exorbitant prices

The department cited a recent case where a commuter was charged ₹100.89 for a trip of just 1.3 km, while the actual meter fare should have been ₹48.49. The incident occurred on June 18 during a fare-checking drive and reflects the broader trend of autos charging far beyond the approved rates. Officials say this is not an isolated case, and that many similar complaints have been received in recent weeks.

To tackle the issue, the department has instructed enforcement officers and RTO officials to carry out intensified checks across the city. They’ve been asked to penalise any driver found violating fare norms and to conduct special inspections at hotspots like metro stations, bus stands, and busy intersections. Authorities have also urged commuters to report such cases through the Seva Sindhu portal or the grievance redressal system.

The minister appealed to citizens not to accept inflated fares and to insist on metered rides or proper receipts. He also assured that the government would not tolerate unfair practices and would continue its efforts to make public transport both affordable and accountable.