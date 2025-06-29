Bengaluru woman kills pet dog in alleged 'tantric' ritual, sparks outrage over animal cruelty

In a deeply disturbing case that has shocked Bengaluru residents and animal lovers alike, a woman has been accused of killing one of her three pet dogs in what appears to be a gruesome ‘tantric’ ritual involving alleged black magic, reported NDTV. The incident, which came to light earlier this week, has sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns over pet safety and animal rights. Bengaluru woman kills a pet dog in an alleged tantric ritual.

According to the report, the accused is identified as Triparna Payak, a native of West Bengal residing in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura area, allegedly strangled her pet Labrador and then slit its throat inside her apartment. Following the horrific act, she wrapped the dog’s body in cloth, sealed the windows and doors of her home, locked up the apartment, and vanished.

The crime was uncovered after residents in the building complained of a foul stench emanating from the locked flat. When officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) arrived and forced the door open, they discovered the decomposing body of the Labrador with a deep cut on its neck.

Adding to the horror, two more dogs were found alive inside the apartment, tied tightly to a wall and left without care. “The surviving dogs were rescued and are currently being treated at the BBMP animal hospital,” Dr Rudresh Kumar, who filed the complaint told NDTV. A post-mortem examination revealed that the slain dog had been dead for at least four days.

Religious artifacts found inside apartment

Inside the apartment, authorities found several religious artifacts and images scattered across the floor, hinting at the possibility of a ‘tantric’ ritual. Officials are investigating whether the killing was a result of black magic practices or if the woman’s mental health played a role.

Police have registered a case against Triparna under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant IPC sections. She remains untraceable as of Saturday, and a search is underway to locate and apprehend her.