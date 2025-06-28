Centre approves suspension of three IPS officers over Bengaluru stampede incident: Report

The Union government has formally approved the suspension of three senior IPS officers, Dayananda, Vikas Kumar, and Shekhar, in connection with the tragic stampede at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and left several others injured, reported India Today. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda.(ANI)

This decision follows the Karnataka government’s recommendation to suspend the officers for lapses in crowd management during the June 4 victory celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their IPL 2025 campaign. The Centre has now backed the disciplinary action and communicated its approval to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), reinforcing the state’s accountability move.

According to the report (CMO), the Centre has also directed the Karnataka government to initiate charge-sheeting proceedings against the three officials within the next 30 days, marking the next step in the disciplinary process.

The development comes in the wake of mounting criticism over police mismanagement during the high-profile event, which led to one of the deadliest crowd incidents in the city in recent memory.

Siddaramaiah slams lack of timeliness of police

Earlier, during a review meeting held at the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the handling of the situation and questioned the effectiveness of the state’s intelligence apparatus. “I’ve been an MLA since 1983 and served as Chief Minister before, but never have I witnessed such a tragic and avoidable failure,” he said, expressing disbelief over the lack of timely alerts and preventive measures.

Siddaramaiah acknowledged that the decision to suspend senior officers was unfortunate but necessary. “It saddens me to take such steps, but lapses of this magnitude cannot be ignored,” he stated. He further criticized systemic delays in filing charge sheets in criminal cases, calling it a recurring flaw in the law enforcement process that needs urgent correction.