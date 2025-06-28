Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flags decline in police investigation quality, calls for urgent reforms

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed serious concern over the declining standards of police investigations in the state, despite a reported dip in overall crime rates. He emphasized that while fewer crimes are being registered, the quality and thoroughness of investigations have seen a worrying slide. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI Grab )

The Chief Minister’s comments came during a high-level review meeting with senior police officials and department heads at the office of the Director General of Police. “It's concerning that although crime numbers are down, the standard of investigation has deteriorated. This must be addressed,” Siddaramaiah said bluntly.

He cited specific lapses, pointing out that in a robbery case in Bidar, the accused has been identified but remains unarrested even after five months. “This kind of delay is unacceptable,” he remarked.

While he acknowledged improvements in handling select high-profile cases, Siddaramaiah said such instances were exceptions and not reflective of the department's overall performance. “Taken as a whole, the investigative quality has certainly declined,” he said.

Referring to the tragic stampede in Bengaluru which claimed 11 lives, the Chief Minister questioned the effectiveness of the state’s intelligence machinery. “I’ve been an MLA since 1983 and served as CM before, but I’ve never witnessed such a lapse. What is the intelligence department doing if they cannot provide timely and comprehensive inputs?” he asked.

Siddaramaiah also expressed regret over the suspension of senior officers in the aftermath of the incident, but added that accountability was necessary. He criticized the delay and inefficiency in filing charge sheets in criminal cases, calling it a “serious failure” that cannot be tolerated.

On law and order in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district, the CM instructed police officials to track down troublemakers at the source and take firm legal action, regardless of their identity or affiliations.

He also stressed the need for building people-friendly police stations and fostering an atmosphere where those with criminal intentions are deterred by fear of the law.

“Policing is not just about arrests, it’s about building trust with citizens and ensuring justice through efficient, transparent, and timely investigation,” Siddaramaiah concluded.

(With ANI inputs)