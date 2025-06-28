BESCOM announces 7-hour power outage across Bengaluru on Sunday. Check areas list: Report

Power supply will be interrupted in several areas of Bengaluru on Sunday, i.e., June 29, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said, according to The Hindu. These power disruptions are expected primarily between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm, potentially leading to outages lasting up to seven hours in some areas. Bengaluru experiences more power cuts during the weekends. (HT File)

The power agency is reportedly undertaking some scheduled quarterly maintenance works, due to which areas coming under the 66/11 kilovolt (kV) A station are expected to be affected. The BESCOM is known to schedule more outages during the weekend when the overall load on the grid is significantly lighter, as many residents are on leave from work.

Areas expected to be affected

In an official update, the BESCOM said the following areas might observe disruptions in electricity:

Seshadri Road, Kurubara Sangha Circle, 1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar 1st Cross, parts of 2nd Cross, Crescent Road, Seshadripuram, Vinayaka Circle, Kempegowda Road, Tank Bund Road, Subedar Chatram Road, Lakshmanpuri Slum Area, Cubbonpet, Anand Rao Circle, Race Course Road, Chalukya Circle, High Grounds, Malleswaram, and parts of Seshadripuram.

Recently, scheduled power cuts took place on June 24, impacting several areas in Bengaluru. Power providers like BESCOM and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) regularly implement these outages across the city to support ongoing projects and maintenance tasks. These include tree trimming, undergrounding of overhead cables, the Jalasiri 24x7 water supply project, reconductoring of high-tension (HT) lines, servicing Ring Main Units (RMUs), repairing and replacing HT connections, system upgrades, and other necessary repairs.