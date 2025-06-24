Bengaluru power supply company warns of 6-hour outages in these areas today. Read full list

Residents across various parts of Bengaluru may encounter outages in electricity today, Tuesday, June 24, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said. In an official update, the BESCOM said areas under the Subramanyapura and Banashankari substations are expected to be affected.

These power disruptions are expected primarily between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, potentially leading to outages lasting up to six hours in some areas.

Areas that may encounter power outages today in Bengaluru:

Subramanyapura and Banashankari substations, June 24 Tuesday 10 o’clock Gubbalala, Uttarahalli, ISRO layout, industrial area, Adarsh Apartment 1 and 2, Mantri Tranquil Apartment, Maruti layout, Bharat layout, Doddakallasandra industrial area, Agara and surrounding areas, Kumaraswamy layout, Vitthala Nagar, Yadalam Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Arehalli, Ittamadu, AGS layout, Chikkalsandra, T G layout, Bhuvaneswari Nagar, and surrounding areas, Srinagar, Hosakerehalli, PES College, Veerabhadra Nagar, Bank colony, NTY layout, Thyagaraja Nagar, Basavangudi, BSK 3rd stage, Katriguppe, Girinagar 4th stage, ITI layout, 100 feet Ring Road, Kamakya and surrounding areas.

The public are requested to cooperate, the BESCOM said.

Most recently, power cuts were scheduled on June 20 and affected several areas in Bengaluru as well as Hoskote. Power agencies such as the BESCOM and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) cut electricity frequently in the Karnataka capital to felicitate some impending projects and periodical maintenance works, like tree trimming, shifting of overhead cables underground, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply project, high-tension (HT) line reconductoring, servicing of RMUs (Ring Main Units), repair and replacement of HT connections, tree trimming, system upgrades, and other essential repairs.