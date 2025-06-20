These areas in Bengaluru in for possible 7-hour power outage today. Check full list: Report

Residents across various parts of Bengaluru may encounter outages in electricity today, Friday, June 20, as scheduled maintenance work is underway by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), according to a report. Bengaluru faces frequent power outages in light of periodical maintenance works and long impending projects. (Hindustan Times/For representation)

These power disruptions stem from routine upkeep operations, primarily taking place between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM, potentially leading to outages lasting up to seven hours in some areas.

In an official update, the BESCOM said emergency maintenance at the Mahalaxmi Layout Substation by KPTCL will necessitate a power shutdown in numerous localities under the N-7 subdivision of the Peenya division during the day, as per the report.

Areas expected to be affected in Bengaluru

Manjunath Nagar, Thimmaiah Road, Bhovi Colony, Mahaganapati Nagar, Pushpanjali Apartment, Shivanahalli Park, Adarsh Nagar, Adarsh Layout, Unix Colony, Indira Nagar, and Manjunath Nagar 3rd Phase, 1st Block B-Nagar Lakshmi Nagar, H.V.K. Layout, Karnataka Layout, Kamala Nagar, V.J.S.S. Layout Areas, and regions near the local Ward Office.

Additional impacted areas: Rajajinagar 2nd Stage, Nagapura, Mahalakshmi Puram, Modi Hospital Road, Punjab National Bank vicinity, Hamsalekha Home surroundings, Shankaramatha Pipeline Road, J. C. Nagar, Kurabarahalli, Rajajinagar 2nd Block, ESI Hospital Area, Kamala Nagar Main Road, Grihalakshmi Layout 2nd Phase, Bovi Palya, Gelayara Balaga, MICO Layout, G. D. Naidu Hall, West of Chord Road, neighbourhoods near Mahalakshmi Layout, ISKCON, E.P.S.I.T. Road, BNES and BELS Colleges, Bell Soap One Apartment, Yeshwanth Apartment, Indal Area, Toyota Showroom, Esteem Classic Apartment, and Lumos Apartment.

Power Cuts in Hoskote Region

In addition to the Bengaluru outages, BESCOM has planned electricity shutdowns in parts of Hoskote to facilitate underground cabling and transformer improvements, the report added. The interruption is scheduled from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Affected areas in Hoskote include: