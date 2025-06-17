Panchkula: Erratic power supply amid blistering heat adds to residents woes

Residents of the trans-Ghaggar area have said they have been facing frequent power outages amid the blistering heat, accusing the authorities concerned of not coming up with a permanent solution to the problem. According to them, particularly those residing in Sector 25, voltage fluctuation has also been a common sight but multiple complaints appear to have fallen on deaf ears, resulting in sleepless nights. Apart from frequent power cuts, voltage fluctuation has also been a common sight, say residents.

PP Wahi from Sector 25, a retired chief engineer of the Bhakra Beas Management Board, said the transformers in the area were of low capacity whereas the load increases multiple times in summers, resulting in trippings. He said the issue has been brought to the notice of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) but to no avail.

Another resident, Sant Gill, said the contractor, hired by the UHBVNL, has different WhatsApp groups which received over 2,700 complaints from trans-Ghaggar area in April and May. “We are compiling these complaints to present the same before UHBVNL higher-ups,” he said. Mohit Gupta of Sector 25 echoed similar concerns regarding outages.

SK Nayar, a member of the Citizens’ Welfare Association, said the situation was no different in Sector 15. The residents also blamed the “ageing” infrastructure.

Last year, a delegation led by Wahi had met with UHBVNL higher-ups and highlighted that silica gel breather, which protects the transformer from moisture and other contaminants, was not being used. They also highlighted the haphazard growth of trees, affecting 11kV lines, and other issues. They said the officials were yet to resolve the issues.

Vinod Kumar, an official of the UHBVNL-hired Imperial Electric Company, acknowledged that numerous complaints were being received regarding voltage fluctuations and power outages, but he blamed residents, claiming that they were using high power-consuming appliances, like air conditioners, but not filing requests for increasing their sanctioned power load, leaving the existing lines strained.

When contacted, executive engineer (operations) Ashish Chopra claimed that the operations were being run smoothly. “We have not received any complaint regarding power failure or voltage fluctuation in the recent days,” he added.