Power cuts in posh Gurgaon societies leave residents fuming after night of heavy rainfall

Several residents of Gurgaon have taken to social media to complain about power cuts after a night of heavy rainfall. Delhi NCR woke up to overcast skies on Sunday after being battered with rain overnight. The heavy rainfall was accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds that uprooted trees and electricity poles and led to traffic congestion in parts of the national capital region. An electricity pole in Gurgaon fell down after a night of heavy rain and strong winds(X/kapilcheetahh)

Power cuts in Gurgaon

Many Gurgaon residents complained of long power cuts in their societies. In DLF Phase 1, a resident complained of an 8-hour power outage.

“Oh, it’s 2025, and welcome to DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon—where a 5-minute drizzle still earns us a generous 8-hour power cut. Because, you know, who needs electricity in a “millennium city”?” wrote X user Arjun.

Another X user shared a picture of an electricity pole that fell down in DLF Phase 2. “It's been 10 hours and the state-of-the-art infrastructure is lost in just one rain in Gurgaon’s most posh society,” the X user named Kapil said.

X user Sahil said that parts of Gurgaon are experiencing power cuts for the entire night already, when it’s not even peak summer yet.

Another person complained about a full day of no electricity supply in Sector 99. “No Electricity supply more than 24 hours in Riddhi Siddhi society sector 99 Gurgaon,” the user wrote, adding that water supply in the society was also interrupted and the complaints of the people were falling on deaf ears.

Similar complaints were raised by residents of Sector 13 in Gurgaon, with one person writing: “There is no supply from night and we are suffering.”

The heavy rainfall and strong winds did not just interrupt power supply. It also led to flights being diverted and traffic congestion in many parts of the national capital.

(Also read: Hair-raising videos show cars submerged under water after heavy rain, thunderstorms in Delhi)