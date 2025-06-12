Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Delhi’s power demand peaks at all-time high for this summer on June 11

PTI |
Jun 12, 2025 10:23 AM IST

The real-time figures of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) showed the peak demand was 8,231 MW at 10.55 pm.

Amid soaring temperatures, Delhi recorded its highest peak power demand of this summer on June 11. The real-time figures of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) showed the peak demand was 8,231 MW at 10.55 pm.

Extreme heat triggers Delhi’s peak power demand of the season (HT Photo)

This year, the peak power demand of Delhi is expected to cross 9,000 MW. In 2024, the national capital recorded an all-time high peak demand of 8,656 MW.

Delhi's peak power demand crossed 8,000 MW for the first time in 2023.

A red alert was issued for Delhi as it remained in the grip of an intense heatwave, with temperatures ranging from 40.9 to 45 degrees Celsius across various weather stations on Wednesday.

The heat index, a measure of how hot it feels when humidity is factored in, touched an alarming 51.9 degrees Celsius.

At 5.30 pm, Ayanagar was the hottest at 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam at 44.5 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 43.6 degrees Celsius, Pitampura at 43.5 degrees Celsius, Lodi Road at 43.4 degrees Celsius, Mayur Vihar at 40.9 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung --the city's base station -- reported 43.3 degrees Celsius.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
