Guards assault residents over power cut complaint in Greater Noida society | Video

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Majid Alam
Jun 27, 2025 04:45 PM IST

The incident occurred in the Supertech Eco Village-1 in Greater Noida West after the society guards and maintenance staff attacked residents with sticks.

A violent clash broke out between residents and maintenance staff of a residential society in Greater Noida over power outage on Thursday evening.

The Greater Noida police have arrested four people after the incident.
The Greater Noida police have arrested four people after the incident.

The incident occurred in the Supertech Eco Village-1 in Greater Noida West, under the Bisrakh police station area, after the society guards and maintenance staff attacked residents with sticks, officials said.

The residents claimed they were kicked, punched, and beaten with sticks and batons after they complained of a power outage.

Several videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing guards beating the residents with sticks. In one of the videos, the guards kicked a man and hit him with sticks even as the onlookers tried to protect him. A woman can be heard asking, "Maar kyun rahe ho?" (Why are you beating us?).

The Noida police said that the residents of the Greater Noida apartment were agitated due to a power outage in the housing complex.

As per reports, the power supply had been interrupted for several hours when the residents approached the maintenance department seeking restoration.

When they went to the maintenance staff to complaint, the latter did not provide any details which led to an argument.

"A clash broke out between residents and the maintenance team at Ecovillage-1 society in the Bisrakh police station area over a power supply issue. The Bisrakh police have registered a case and detained those involved in the assault, while further action is underway," the DCP of Central Noida said in a statement.

Meanwhile, four people from the society's maintenance department have been arrested. They have been identified as Ravindra (33), Sohit (30), Sachin and Vipin, both aged 27.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
