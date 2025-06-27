Greater Noida: 2 lakh penalty over poor waste management in Biraudi village

GREATER NOIDA A ₹2 lakh penalty was imposed on a private firm by Greater Noida authority for its poor waste management and inadequate cleanliness in Birondi village, in Greater Noida, said officials on Thursday. A surprise inspection was conducted by the authority on Wednesday and a penalty was imposed after it was found that the area was littered with garbage and the sanitation standards were unsatisfactory. (HT Photos)

Senior authority officials expressed strong displeasure at the poor condition of cleanliness and took immediate action against the responsible sanitation firm. Apart from the monetary fine, a warning notice has also been issued to blacklist the company for repeated lapses, said officials aware of the matter.

“The condition found in Birondi village during the inspection was unacceptable. We have imposed a ₹2 lakh penalty on the sanitation firm and issued a warning for blacklisting. Contractors must understand that negligence will not be tolerated”, said additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, Shrilakshmi VS.

The inspection also revealed departmental oversight, prompting the ACEO to withhold one day’s salary of the health manager, assistant manager, and sanitation inspector involved. A notice seeking explanation has also been served to the concerned manager and assistant manager, with a deadline of three days for submitting their response, according to senior officials.

“Greater Noida residents are appealed to refrain from littering in public places and to dispose of waste only in designated dustbins, contributing to the authority’s mission to maintain a clean and healthy city”, said ACEO Shrilakshmi.

The enforcement action comes just two days after a significant seizure and fine were imposed for illegal waste dumping near Char Murti Road in Greater Noida west. On June 24, following a tip-off, the health department imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh and seized a tractor-trolley and an earth-mover that were being used to dump garbage at an unauthorized location.