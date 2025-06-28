Stuck in Bengaluru traffic, resident coins Newton’s 'fourth' law: 'Auto at rest will remain at rest'

In Bengaluru, traffic isn’t just a daily inconvenience, it’s practically a way of life. But even by the city’s infamous standards, one recent viral post has cut through the noise, turning commuter frustration into a moment of online brilliance.net by storm for turning frustration into wit. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in Bengaluru.(PTI)

X user Lalit Gour, stuck in traffic near Brookfield, shared a screenshot of his Google Maps navigation that showed a shocking estimate: 48 minutes to cover just 3.6 kilometers.

Along with the image, he posted a caption that had netizens both laughing and nodding in painful agreement, “Newton’s fourth law of motion: A Bangalore auto at rest will remain at rest.”

Check out his post here:

How did X users react?

The post struck a chord with many Bengaluru residents, who shared their own commuting woes in response. One person wrote, “I just drove to the office, 19 km in 50 minutes,” while another commented, “No words when it comes to Bengaluru traffic.”

A third user took a more humorous approach, saying, “Crazy. When an interviewer asks, ‘Where do you see yourself in 5 years?’ I just think… still stuck in Bangalore traffic.” Others expressed disbelief at the travel estimate itself, with one user remarking, “3.6 km takes 48 minutes to cover? Omg! It takes just 2–3 minutes here in my place actually.”

The post has since gone viral, capturing both the absurdity and the everyday reality of navigating Bengaluru’s infamous roads.

The Brookfield-Silk Board-Electronic City belt is notorious for daily chokes, but posts like this highlight just how broken the commute has become for Bengaluru residents.

