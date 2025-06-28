Bengaluru commuters brace for toll hikes on elevated expressway starting July 2025: Report

Starting July 1, 2025, commuters on the Bengaluru Elevated Expressway, which runs from Central Silk Board to Electronics City and further toward Attibele near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, will need to pay higher tolls. The revised rates are based on inflation-linked adjustments using the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) as of March 31, 2025, The News Minute reported. Bengaluru elevated expressway toll hike: At the Attibele toll plaza, charges apply only to four-wheelers and larger vehicles. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)((Representative image))

The hike affects both the elevated portion (8.765 km to 18.750 km) and the ground-level stretch extending 33.130 km up to Attibele, the report stated.

Here are the revised rates:

Under the new toll structure, cars, jeeps, and vans will now pay ₹65 for a one-way trip, ₹95 for a same-day return, and ₹1,885 for a monthly pass, according to the report.

Two-wheelers, allowed only on certain stretches, will be charged ₹25 per single trip. Buses and trucks face a sharper hike, with charges of ₹175 for a single journey and ₹5,275 for a monthly pass. Multi-axle vehicles (MAVs) must pay ₹350 per trip and ₹10,550 monthly.

At the Attibele toll plaza, located at the 32.7 km mark, charges apply only to four-wheelers and larger vehicles. Cars will be billed ₹40 per trip and ₹1,130 monthly. MAVs will need to pay ₹265 per trip and ₹7,915 for a monthly pass. Meanwhile, two-wheelers continue to be exempt at this toll point.

These revised tolls have been released by Bangalore Elevated Tollway Pvt Ltd (BETPL), the agency overseeing the operation and upkeep of this section of National Highway 44 under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the report added.