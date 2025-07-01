Bengaluru makes weather record, sees driest June in 8 years, but coolest in 7

Bengaluru is once again making headlines for its unusual weather patterns. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received just 58 mm of rainfall this June — nearly half the monthly average of 110.3 mm. This makes it the driest June Bengaluru has experienced in eight years, a social media post noted. Bengaluru saw cool and dry weather in June.

In an unexpected twist, the average maximum temperature stood at just 29.1 degrees Celsius, making this the coolest June the city has seen in seven years.

A post by ‘Bengaluru Weather’ on social media read:

“#Bengaluru city #IMD observatory recorded a total rainfall of 58 mm this June against an average of 110.3 mm making it the driest June in 8 years. However the average max temperature for this June was 29.1c making it the coolest June in 7 years. #Karnataka #Monsoon2025."

Mid-June saw Bengaluru experience weather akin to a hill station, with daytime temperatures dipping to around 26 degrees Celsius. These readings were even lower than those recorded in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, which saw highs of 29 degrees Celsius, and Lonavala, a popular hill destination in Maharashtra.

In contrast, the same period last year was marked by extreme heat, with Bengaluru touching a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius in June 2024, according to IMD records.

Though June remained relatively dry in Bengaluru, data from March 1 to May 31 revealed that Karnataka — excluding Chamarajanagara — received “excess” or “large excess” rainfall this year.

Ironically, while Bengaluru itself faced a rainfall deficit in June, the pre-monsoon season has brought devastation across Karnataka. Since April, 71 people have died due to intense rains, as confirmed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office. The 2025 pre-monsoon rainfall is reportedly the highest in 125 years.