71 killed in Karnataka due to excessive pre-monsoon rains since April

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s office on Saturday said that 71 people have died due to heavy pre-monsoon rains in the state since April. Premises of a house is inundated with floodwater after heavy rainfall, in Mangaluru, Karnataka, Friday, May 30, 2025. (PTI)

According to the chief minister’s office, the rainfall during the 2025 pre-monsoon season is the highest recorded in the last 125 years for both the pre-monsoon period and the month of May.

The state typically receives 74 mm of rainfall in May, but this year it recorded 219 mm, 197 per cent above the normal average.

Similarly, during the pre-monsoon period from March 1 to May 31, Karnataka usually receives 115 mm of rainfall. However, in 2025, the actual rainfall was 286 mm, which is 149 per cent higher than the average.

The statement said that during the 2025 pre-monsoon period (March 1 to May 31), rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds was recorded across the state, with all districts receiving very high and above-normal rainfall.

Between April 1 and May 31, 48 people died due to lightning, nine from falling trees, five from house collapses, four from drowning, four from landslides, and one from electrocution.

In total, 71 lives were lost, and emergency compensation of ₹5 lakh has been provided to the families of the deceased.

The statement also reported 702 animal deaths, with compensation already paid in 698 cases (225 large animals and 477 small animals).

Furthermore, 2,068 houses were damaged, with compensation distributed for 1,926 of them (75 fully damaged and 1,993 partially damaged).

Crop damage 15,378 hectares; compensation underway

Officials added that 15,378.32 hectares of crops were damaged 11,915.66 hectares of agricultural crops and 3,462.66 hectares of horticulture. Crop damage details have been submitted for compensation processing, which is currently underway.

According to the revised 2025 Southwest Monsoon forecast released by the India Meteorological Department on May 27, the state is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the monsoon period (June to September).

Except for a few districts in the southern interior, most districts are expected to get normal or above-normal rainfall in June.

The state currently has five NDRF teams, four of which have been deployed, one each in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada, for emergency response during the monsoon season. Another team is stationed in Bengaluru.

The fire brigade, SDRF, and other emergency services will be on standby for rescue operations as needed.

With PTI inputs