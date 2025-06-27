Bengaluru braces for rain, strong winds throughout the week, says IMD

Rain accompanied with strong winds is likely to loom over Bengaluru city today and for the rest of the week, fresh weather forecasts indicated. Bengaluru to observe wet weather this week: IMD(HT Photo )

According to a daily weather report on the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) website, moderate rain is likely in many parts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Mysuru, and Kolar, with winds around 50–60 kmph.

In Coastal Karnataka, heavy to very heavy rain with winds of 40–50 kmph is expected at one or two places across Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi districts.

In North Interior Karnataka, Belagavi district is likely to receive heavy rain with winds of 50–60 kmph at one or two locations. Bidar and Kalaburagi may also see heavy rain, though with slightly lower wind speeds of 40–50 kmph. Dharwad can expect light to moderate rain at many places, along with winds of 50–60 kmph. Light to moderate rain with winds of 40–50 kmph is also likely across Bagalkot, Koppal, Bidar, Haveri, Vijayapura, Raichur, and Yadgir districts.

In South Interior Karnataka, very heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely in Kodagu, along with strong winds of 50–60 kmph. A few places in Kodagu may also see heavy rainfall. Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts are expected to get heavy to very heavy rain with similar wind speeds. Light to moderate rainfall with 40–50 kmph winds is expected in Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Ramanagara, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued rainfall warnings, including a red alert for Kodagu, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

An orange alert is in place for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Shivamogga. A yellow alert has been issued for Belagavi, Bidar, and Kalaburagi.