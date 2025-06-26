Chandigarh: Day temperature drops by 5°C, expect more rain on Thursday

With cloudy weather throughout the day on Wednesday and 2 mm rain recorded at the Sector 39 station, day temperature fell by five notches as per the India meteorological department (IMD). Chances of rain will continue in the coming days. Visitors enjoying the rainy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The maximum temperature fell from 34.1°C on Tuesday to 29.1°C on Wednesday, 7.2 degrees below normal. This is the lowest it has gone all month. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, fell slightly from 27.4°C on Tuesday to 27.2°C on Wednesday, 0.6 degrees above normal.

Chances of rain will be highest on Thursday. While the likelihood of rain will go down on Friday and Saturday, with a fresh western disturbance also likely in the region along with the monsoon system, the likelihood of rain will again become highest around Sunday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 33°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C.

This comes after monsoon was declared in the city on Tuesday, two days before the normal date. While there hasn’t been much rain since the onset was declared in the region, IMD director Surender Paul said that we can expect heavier showers later during the week. He added that the onset of monsoon isn’t always accompanied by rain in the city and it has more to do with the region.

Meanwhile, humidity stayed above 80% the entire day which is a characteristic of monsoon. Despite an early onset, only 38.1 mm rain has been recorded this month till date. For the corresponding period this is 69.3% below normal.