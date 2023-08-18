Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Cops issue traffic advisory over blocked roads
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Cops issue traffic advisory over blocked roads

ByYamini C S
Aug 18, 2023 09:48 AM IST

  • Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Chickpet traffic police has issued an advisory blocking traffic from the Tank Bund road over ongoing repair works.

Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital is infamous for its traffic and commute issues amid daily jams and congestions. Owing to this, officials are in the midst of brainstorming ideas to ease traffic blocks in the bottleneck areas. Follow our liveblog for the latest news.

    Chickpet traffic police issue advisory restricting vehicles amid repair works

    Authorities have undertaken repair work at the RCC bridge/culvert on the Binny Mill Tank Bund road, owing to which vehicular movement on the Tank Bund road has been banned. Cops from the Chickpet police station issued an advisory, detailing alternate routes to the public. 

Topics
bengaluru commute transport public transport traffic traffic police traffic management traffic jam karnataka
