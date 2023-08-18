Live
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: Cops issue traffic advisory over blocked roads
- Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Chickpet traffic police has issued an advisory blocking traffic from the Tank Bund road over ongoing repair works.
Bengaluru Traffic News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital is infamous for its traffic and commute issues amid daily jams and congestions. Owing to this, officials are in the midst of brainstorming ideas to ease traffic blocks in the bottleneck areas. Follow our liveblog for the latest news.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 18 Aug 2023 09:48 AM
Chickpet traffic police issue advisory restricting vehicles amid repair works
Authorities have undertaken repair work at the RCC bridge/culvert on the Binny Mill Tank Bund road, owing to which vehicular movement on the Tank Bund road has been banned. Cops from the Chickpet police station issued an advisory, detailing alternate routes to the public.