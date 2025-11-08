Search
Bengaluru: Two-year-old killed after cement lorry crashes into compound wall

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 08, 2025 09:00 am IST

On Friday, a two-year-old boy was killed when a cement mixer lorry crashed into a wall after the driver lost control.

The incident occurred when the lorry, passing through a residential area, reportedly got entangled with an overhead cable.
The incident occurred around 4 pm when the lorry, passing through a residential area, reportedly got entangled with an overhead cable, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then rammed into a nearby compound wall, police said, according to NDTV report.

The victim, identified as Pranav, was playing near the wall when the structure collapsed from the impact. Large concrete blocks fell on him, leaving him critically injured.

According to the HAL police, the child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, the report further added.

The lorry driver, identified as Harish, has gone missing following the accident. Police said that a formal complaint is yet to be registered, and efforts are underway to trace the driver.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman, man arrested for installing hidden camera in women's hostel in TN: Report)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru: Two-year-old killed after cement lorry crashes into compound wall
