Bengaluru: Two-year-old killed after cement lorry crashes into compound wall

In a tragic accident on Friday afternoon, a two-year-old boy lost his life after a cement mixer lorry crashed into a compound wall in the city. The incident occurred when the lorry, passing through a residential area, reportedly got entangled with an overhead cable.

The victim, identified as Pranav, was playing near the wall when the structure collapsed from the impact. Large concrete blocks fell on him, leaving him critically injured.

According to the HAL police, the child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival, the report further added.

The lorry driver, identified as Harish, has gone missing following the accident. Police said that a formal complaint is yet to be registered, and efforts are underway to trace the driver.

