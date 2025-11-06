Bengaluru woman, man arrested for installing hidden camera in women's hostel in TN: Report

Police in Hosur have arrested a woman and her male friend from Bengaluru for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a women’s hostel linked to Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd in Nagamangalam, Krishnagiri district. The discovery of the spy camera, installed by a Bengaluru woman, led to an agitation among as many as 6,000 women employees. (Pixabay)

The shocking discovery triggered massive outrage among hundreds of women employees residing at the company-run Vidiyal Residency hostel. The high-rise complex, spread across eight blocks on 11 floors, houses more than 6,000 women workers, said a report by news agency PTI.

According to police, the main accused, 22-year-old Neelukumari Gupta from Odisha, who worked at the Tata Electronics facility, secretly installed the camera in the bathroom of a room shared by women from northern India. Officials said she acted under the direction of her 25-year-old friend, Santhosh, who was later arrested in Bengaluru’s Udanapalli area on November 5. The device had reportedly been placed on November 2.

Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai confirmed the arrests and stated that a detailed investigation is underway. The incident came to light after residents of the hostel discovered the hidden camera, prompting spontaneous protests late into Wednesday night.

Authorities, including Hosur Additional Collector Aakriti Sethi and SP Thangadurai, rushed to the hostel to pacify the agitated employees and assure them that strict action would be taken to ensure their safety and privacy. Police also had to manage a crowd of anxious parents who gathered at the premises after hearing about the incident, the report said.

Following the uproar, women police personnel have been deployed to inspect every corner of the hostel to verify that no other surveillance devices were installed.

(With inputs from PTI)

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.